Mark Wahlberg opens about his unforgettable look in 'Flight Risk'

'Daddy's Home' actor admits not being fan of sitting in a makeup chair

Mark Wahlberg has shared insights about his uncanny look in upcoming film Flight Risk.

The Ted actor, in the action thriller, is going to play the character of a hitman, who has been hired to execute a mob informant on a flight named, Winston.

Mark has opted for a never-seen-before appearance as he went bald to make his character look impactful.

Reportedly, the 53-year-old partially kept shaving his head on a daily basis during the shoot of the movie.

According to the actor, "There was no bald cap. I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides.”

"They would shave the top as close to the scalp as possible every day, obviously, because we didn't have any stubble or anything”, reported PEOPLE.

Wahlberg added that he just hid his shaved head with a hat in the initial scenes of the film.

One of the reasons why he must have chosen to actually go bald is because the Shooter actor himself admitted that he is not a fan of being in the make up chair.

"I don't like the makeup chair. I mean, I don't like touchups and all that stuff. I don't like to be kind of picked and poked and prodded. I like to kind of just do my thing”, revealed Mark.

Meanwhile, forthcoming film Flight Risk is all set to release on January 24 featuring him along with Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace.