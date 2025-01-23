Selena Gomez hints major career move after engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announced her engagement with Benny Blanco a year after dating.

Selena Gomez has finally returned to the studio.

On Wednesday, January 22, the 32-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram stories to hint at working on new music while filming herself in her home studio.

In the video the popstar was first seen in a plain white tank top and black headphones. She then picked up her phone and turned it around to reveal a desk, speakers and a large wall mounted screen in front of her.

To keep the details a secret, Selena covered the screen with a huge red heart emoticon before switching back to herself, as she raised her eyebrows and cheekily smiled into the camera.

Nearly a year after releasing her latest single, Love On, in February 2024, inspired by her time in Paris, The Only Murders in the Building star teased new music.

Before this track, she released Single Soon 2023, and worked with Rema on the popular song Calm Down in 2022. The song was a huge success worldwide and won many awards like 2023 Billboard Music Award for top afro-beats song in 2023 and best afro-beats at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The I Can’t Get Enough hitmaker collaborated on Single Soon with the 36-year-old record producer Benny Blanco, who’s now her fiancé. It was released just a few months prior to her confirming the two were in a happy relationship together.

A year after they began dating in June 2023, the lovebirds announced their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post.