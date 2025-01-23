Benedict Cumberbatch gave major spoiler about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Benedict Cumberbatch, British actor, may have given a big spoiler about 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

During an interview for Variety’s Sundance cover, the Sherlock star revealed that his Marvel character Doctor Strange will not be facing off against Doom in the upcoming hit film.

For the unversed, Robert Downy Jr will debut as the MCU villain in the movie.

Realising his slip of tongue, The Imitation Game actor asked, "Is that a spoiler? F--k it!"

The 48-year-old artist said that Doctor Strange's absence in the Avengers: Doomsday has nothing to do with the character as it is "not aligning with this part of the story."

However, he teased that in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, fans will be able to see him "in a lot" and is "quite central to where things might go."

The two-time Oscar nominee further shared that he was surprised by Downey’s comeback to superhero universe, as Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has shared many scenes with Downey’s Iron Man in films like Avengers: Endgame.

He recalled immediately massaging Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, saying, "I texted, 'What the f--k?' and then quickly added, 'Good what-the-f--k. I mean, good what-the-f--k.'"

He also said that these movies were of high budget and came with loads of pressure, however, he paid his gratitude to Downy Jr for keeping things toned down on set.

Cumberbatch said that Downy Jr would playfully tease him by referring to him as "Mr. Shakespeare," a nod to their shared history of playing Sherlock Holmes. He admitted that they would joke about "being the two Sherlocks on set."

While fans have to wait a year and two for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, they can look forward to Captain America: Brave New World and Marvel’s Thunderbolts* which are slated for release on February 13th and March 2, 2025, respectively.