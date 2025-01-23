Sabrina Carpenter faces harsh criticisms from music execs over racy image

Sabrina Carpenter has recently faced harsh criticisms from music executives for her raunchy image.

Speaking to The Sun, English songwriting and record production trio Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman called out the singer’s sexy look and her cheeky lyrics.

Pete revealed he found Sabrina’s dressing “offensive” as he believed that she “doesn’t need to sexualize” her image.

Mike on the other hand noted that Sabrina’s image created hindrance for women, who have “won all of their freedoms and their rights”.

“Women fought for everything they've got and now they're throwing it away, is the way I would look at it,” explained the 73-year-old.

Pete however called Sabrina’s act “crazy” as he believed that skimpy dresses or sexy images don’t earn anyone’s respect, but only talent does.

Reflecting on Sabrina’s lyrics, Mike pointed out that he would never try to write a “lyric that said anything specific on a sexual level”.

“You'd always be allegorical or allude to it somehow,” continued the songwriter.

Therefore, Mike said that it's a bad show and it's lazy as “you're going to grab some form of attention by doing that”.

Their scornful comments came after they attended an unveiling of a blue plaque from the Southwark Heritage Association at Vine Yard Studios in London.

Meanwhile, Sabrina tried to overhaul her look over the years to achieve the same status as other musicians including Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Multiple sources spoke to DailyMail.com that Sabrina found her popularity due to “sexpot” image after joining Island Records in 2021.

“She didn't connect with a mass audience and drastic changes needed to be made,” spilled an insider.

The source told the outlet that with a new record label [Island] and new management, Sabrina “was guided to ditch her everyday image and pivot 180 and sell herself as a ‘sexpot’”.