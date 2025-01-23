Meghan Markle celebrates as Prince Harry saves millions

Prince Harry, who might be facing backlash for his unexpected move in his case against UK publishers, has received a big thumbs up from his wife Meghan Markle for his decision to save millions.

A source, close to the Sussexes, has claimed: "Meghan is thrilled with Harry's big victory, secured by his legal team in the UK."

"The Duchess will surely be celebrating Harry's win as he saved millions with his smart move," they added.

The source also revealed why harry made such unexpected decision, saying: "Harry was not initially in favour of settlement as he wanted the justice, but the media group's apology changed his mind."

The Duke of Sussex secured what he called a "monumental victory" over News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Harry and the former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, who were both represented by David Sherborne, released a lengthy joint statement labelling the unequivocal apologies they received from NGN as "a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them".

Prince Harry would have been liable for a bill worth millions at the end of the trial, whether he had won or lost, had it gone ahead.

In the UK, if a claimant turns down an offer of settlement and is later awarded less in damages by a judge, they have to pay the legal costs of both sides.

Royal expert Chris Ship wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The damages awarded by NGN to Prince Harry are between £10 and £20 million, according to a well placed source."

He added: "But this was not about the money for Harry. He wanted The Sun to admit unlawful activity."