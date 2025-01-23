Queen Camilla moves to tears after being replaced by Princess Anne at major event

Queen Camilla reduced to tears after being replaced by Princess Anne at major event

Queen Camilla has admitted that she was in tears after missing a major event, which was attended by King Charles III's sister Princess Anne.

The 77-year-old Queen expressed her feelings with the Britain's Olympic and Paralympic equestrian stars as she welcomed dozens of team members to celebrate their success at the Paris 2024 Games.

The Queen, patron of the British Equestrian Federation, revealed the stars brought "tears to the eyes" as she hosted a reception for them at Clarence House on Wednesday.

However, she was in high spirits as she put her elegance on display in a navy blue tunic dress, accessorised with a heart pendant and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

During the celebratory gathering, the Queen met with Paralympic champions and Olympic medallists, along with their support staff, who she apologised to for missing the summer games.

Addressing the gathering, Queen Camilla shared her enthusiasm for the teams' performances, saying: "It made us all feel very proud to be British."

She went on: "I'm sorry I wasn't there but I was watching very keenly every bit of it on the television and it really did bring tears to the eyes."

Camilla concluded: "Thank you to the whole team for what you do and let's keep British best."

The royal family celebrated the Team GB's remarkable success at the Paris Games, appreciating the stars for making the nation proud.