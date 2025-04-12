Eva Mendes celebrates husband Ryan Gosling’s ‘HUGE success!’

Eva Mendes is proudly cheering on her husband Ryan Gosling after his campaign to have stunt work recognised by the Academy Awards finally paid off.

The Fall Guy stars’ passionate efforts bore fruit this week after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the introduction of a new category: Best Stunt Design Oscar, which will be officially added starting in 2028.

Sharing her excitement on social media, the doting wife applauded Gosling's dedication, saying, "My man is the F best!"

"Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office," she wrote. "So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars."

The Fast Five actress, who shares two daughters with Gosling, praised his approach to promoting the cause.

"And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!!" Mendes, who stepped away from Hollywood nearly a decade ago, continued.

She called the announcement a "HUGE success," congratulating "the incredible stunt community!!"

The former actress also gave a shout-out to Gosling’s Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt, in her post, which ended with a red heart emoji.

Her Instagram post, shared on Friday, included a carousel of photos.

Among the series of pictures, a snapshot captured the Barbie star holding a sign that read "Give Stunts an Oscar."

Other images featured Gosling and Fall Guy director David Leitch posing with Seth Phillips, the face behind the viral "Dude With Sign" social media account.