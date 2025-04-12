Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart counts blessings of life post actor's ALS diagnosis

Rebecca Gayheart posts about 'real luxuries of life' as Eric Dane battles ALS

Eric Dane, the famed Dr. Mark Sloan from Grey's Anatomy, has a strong support system during this difficult time.

The Charmed actor recently shared opened up with his fans that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The upsetting news came after the Euphoria star and his wife Rebecca Gayheart officially called off their divorce after seven years of separation.

However, in this difficult time the American Carnage actor expressed gratitude that he has a family by his side as he navigates the 'next chapter'.

The Urban Legend actress has proved to be the support system the 52-year-old requires right now.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram Stories to post a meme of a poem entitled The real luxuries in life.

The Jawbreaker alum recounted the luxuries in life including 'time', 'health, 'a quiet mind', 'slow mornings', 'ability to travel', 'rest without guilt', ' a good night's sleep,' 'calm and "boring" days,' 'meaningful conversations,' 'home-cooked meals,' 'people you love' and finally 'people who love you back.'

From her recent social media activity, it appears that the duo is focusing on the blessings of life and staying strong in this tumultuous time.

For the unversed, to the fans' delight the ALS diagnosis has not barred the actor from returning to the set of Euphoria the following week.