Coachella 2025 unfolds with Lady Gaga, Post Malone on the horizon

Travis Scott, Charli XCX the key performers in the artists line up at 'Coachella 2025'

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back with a bang giving harmonic fans a chance to experience laser lights and endless dancing along with some hit records.

The biggest music festival is set to take over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this weekend.

The much-anticipated event is set to kickstart on April 11, 2025, and will continue to amuse audience for two weekends.

The first weekend is all set to be graced with the presence of multiple talented and renowned artists. However, the first day will be opened by the global pop icon, Lady Gaga.

On the other hand, Green Day and Post Malone are going to be the headliners for the first weekend on April 12 and 13 respectively, followed by many other series of performances by other incredible singers.

All the Coachella performances will be available on YouTube. However, the live streams are scheduled to commence on April 11 at 7:00 P.M (ET) and 4:00 P.M (PT).

Take a look at the full artists line up.

Day 1 - April 11:

Lady Gaga - Headliner

Followed by electrifying performances of:

Missy Elliott (9:00, Coachella Stage)

Benson Boone (7:10, Coachella Stage)

Marina (5:40, Coachella Stage)

Thee Sacred Souls (4:20, Coachella Stage)

Gabe Real (3:00, Coachella Stage)

Parcels (10:10, Outdoor Theatre)

The Marías (8:20, Outdoor Theatre)

Tyla (6:45, Outdoor Theatre)

The Go-Go’s (5:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (4:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Tiffany Tyson (2:50, Outdoor Theatre)

HiTech (10:00, Sonora)

Speed (8:40, Sonora)

Los Mirlos (7:30, Sonora)

Kneecap (6:10, Sonora)

Julie (5:00, Sonora)

Tops (3:50, Sonora)

Vs Self (3:00, Sonora)

Glixen (2:00, Sonora)

Doom Dave (1:00, Sonora)

Indo Warehouse (10:40, Gobi)

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (9:30, Gobi)

Artemas (8:15, Gobi)

A. G. Cook (7:00, Gobi)

D4vd (5:55, Gobi)

4batz (4:45, Gobi)

Maribou State (3:30, Gobi)

Parisi (2:15, Gobi)

Saison. (1:20, Gobi)

The Prodigy (10:05, Mojave)

Miike Snow (8:35, Mojave)

Eyedress (7:20, Mojave)

Djo (6:05, Mojave)

Lola Young (4:50, Mojave)

Saint Jhn (3:40, Mojave)

Ravyn Lenae (2:35, Mojave)

Sincerely, Manolo (1:30, Mojave)

Mustard (11:50, Sahara)

Glorilla (10:25 Sahara)

Yeat (9:10, Sahara)

Lisa (7:45, Sahara)

Sara Landry (6:10, Sahara)

Three 6 Mafia (5:15, Sahara)

Chris Lorenzo (4:00, Sahara)

Austin Millz (2:55, Sahara)

Massio (1:45, Sahara)

Vintage Culture (11:15, Yuma)

Chris Stussy (9:45, Yuma)

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins (8:15, Yuma)

Tinlicker (7:00, Yuma)

Beltran (5:45, Yuma)

Damian Lazarus (4:45, Yuma)

Shermanology (3:45, Yuma)

Moon Boots (2:45, Yuma)

Coco & Breezy (1:45, Yuma)

Erez (1:00, Yuma)

The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice (7:00, Quasar)

Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders (5:00, Quasar)

Day 2 - April 12

Green Day - Headliner

Green Day will be opening up the big event on Day 2, followed by other singers including:

Travis Scott (12:00 a.m., Coachella Stage)

Charli XCX (7:15, Coachella Stage)

T-Pain (5:25, Coachella Stage)

Jimmy Eat World (4:00, Coachella Stage)

Skrause (2:45, Coachella Stage)

The Original Misfits (11:20, Outdoor Theatre)

Above & Beyond (9:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Clairo (8:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Japanese Breakfast (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Tink (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Megatone (2:45, Outdoor Theatre)

El Mallila (9:50, Sonora)

VTSS (8:30, Sonora)

Blonde Redhead (6:10, Sonora)

Underscores (5:00, Sonora)

Judeline (3:50, Sonora)

Together Pangaea (2:40, Sonora)

Prison Affair (1:50, Sonora)

Triste Juventud x Tótem (1:00, Sonora)

Rawayana (11:00, Gobi)

Beth Gibbons (9:40, Gobi)

Darkside (8:20, Gobi)

2hollis (6:30, Gobi)

Viagra Boys (5:15, Gobi)

Glass Beams (4:05, Gobi)

Medium Build (2:10, Gobi)

Elusive (1:30, Gobi)

The Dare (11:00, Mojave)

Horsegiirl (9:45, Mojave)

Hanumanking (8:25, Mojave)

Ivan Cornejo (7:15, Mojave)

Sam Fender (5:55, Mojave)

Yo Gabba Gabba! (4:45, Mojave)

Weezer (3:10, Mojave)

Record Safari (2:00, Mojave)

Keinemusik (11:30, Sahara)

Mau P (9:50, Sahara)

Enhypen (8:35, Sahara)

Shoreline Mafia (6:45, Sahara)

Disco Lines (5:25, Sahara)

Alok (4:10, Sahara)

Salute (3:05, Sahara)

Talón (1:50, Sahara)

Eli Brown (11:00, Yuma)

Amelie Lens (9:30, Yuma)

Mind Against x Massano (8:00, Yuma)

Infected Mushroom (6:45, Yuma)

Indira Paganotto (5:30, Yuma)

Klangkuenstler (4:15, Yuma)

Layton Giordani (3:00, Yuma)

DJ Gigola (2:00, Yuma)

Haii (1:00, Yuma)

Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute (8:15, Quasar)

Fcukers x Haii (6:00, Quasar)

Day 3 - April 13

Post Malone - Headliner

Post Malone is going to wrap up the first weekend as a headliner along with other acts by: