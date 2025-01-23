Oprah Winfrey's new perspective on thin people after Ozempic use

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared her two cents on thin people after the use of weight loss drug Ozempic.

On January 21, Oprah, who is now 72 kg, revealed what it’s like to take a GLP-1 over the years during a conversation with Dr Ania Jastreboff on The Oprah Podcast.

The former talk show host realised first time how wrong she was to believe that thin people had more willpower and ate better foods.

Oprah mentioned that the GLP-1 and Ozempic medications reduced cravings and slowed down digestion.

So, this means thin people “are not even thinking about it,” as they are “eating when they're hungry and they're stopping when they're full,” claimed the media mogul.

Elsewhere on the show, Oprah explained what encouraged her to start using weight-loss drugs.

The Color Purple star recalled that she was “exploited by the tabloids” every week.

Not only that, any comedian would think their right to make fun and make a joke about her weight on stage.

Oprah said that she accepted all of this mockery because she thought she “deserved” it.

However, now The Butler star noted that she was not worthy of maltreatment.

Meanwhile, some of her followers on Instagram slammed Oprah for making irresponsible comments about thin people.

One user wrote, “Thin people also think about food all the time, but they work hard to manage their physical and mental needs and not by taking medication.”

Another remarked, “I beg to differ. My experience is that while I may be thin… I do think about food and I would love to snack at any time. Not immune to the cravings.”

“It’s simple math… burn off more than you take in!! It takes discipline. You have to move your body!” added an insider.