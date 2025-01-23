'Bling Empire' cast reacts to Lynn Ban’s tragic death at 52

'Bling Empire: New York' co-stars pay tribute to Lynn Ban after sudden death

Lynn Ban was being honoured by her Bling Empire: New York co-stars.

In the wake of the celebrity jewellery designer's death at the age of 52, weeks after undergoing emergency brain surgery following a ski accident, her castmates from the Netflix series expressed deep sorrow.

Nam Laks remembered Ban as the "ultimate cool, authentic fashionista queen" who "radiated life, confidence, individuality, and undeniable badass energy."

"Her absence will be deeply felt," she wrote in her statement to People Magazine before concluding with, "May you find eternal peace, Lynn [white heart and dove emoji]."

Dorothy Wang, in her tribute to the late reality TV star, wrote on Instagram, "Lynn, I can’t believe this is real, and you are no longer with us. In our last conversation we spoke about how precious life is and how grateful you are for a second chance. Life really did change in a blink of an eye," alongside a carousel.

The "devastated" actress wished she could meet Ban again for a meal, laugh about their shared experiences, and say "love you" to her.

Another cast member, Tina Leung, posted a video on her Instagram stories showing rain against a window. Leung tagged Ban and captioned, "Paris is crying with me."

"With us," she added.

Moreover, Blake Abbie took to his social media handle to react to the heartbreaking news.

He posted a series of pictures with Ban. In one picture, he playfully grabbed Ban’s braid and wrote "One in a billion" over it.

In the following slides, one snapshot shows Ban laughing as she eats a hot dog, another captures her drinking a matcha latte, and the third pictures show the two posing for a selfie.

From the Los Angeles version of the Bling Empire franchise, Christine Chiu also reacted to Ban’s death on her son Sebastian’s post.

"I am so sorry for your loss. Lynn lead an inspiring and incredible life, and was an extraordinary human... mom, wife, artist, boss, queen," it read. "May her love and light live on forever."

Ban’s son confirmed her death in an instagram post writing that his mom passed away on Monday, January 20.