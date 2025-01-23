Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘starting fresh’ with new decision together

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new look their relationship especially after having a tough last year for their family.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month cancer battle last year, is now in “remission” and is slowly returning to her royal duties while staying focussed on her recovery.

The royal couple, who have often remained tight-lipped about personal matters and many of the workings of the royal family, are now adopting a new strategy for the year, even if that means straying away from royal tradition.

According to a well-placed royal insider, Kate and William are “more open” to “talk about their relationship”.

This appears to be similar in terms of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have operated in their dealings, especially publicly, which was something frowned upon among the royals.

The source also stated that for Kate, her “family — her husband and­ children — are more important than anything else” going into 2025. Previously, the Kensington Palace had also reiterated that the Princess’ return to public engagements will be gradual given her focus on recovery.

This year, William penned a touching personal note for his wife on her 43rd birthday.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you… We love you,” he wrote.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who told People Magazine, that William “must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through” and this is why the couple is willing to share their journey with the world together.