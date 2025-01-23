Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star in ‘The Devil in the White City’

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio 'The Devil in the White City' is also in talks with Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to star in the long-gestating feature adaptation of The Devil in the White City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios is developing the upcoming film and has been in discussions with the Titanic star about having him act in it. Notably, the Oscar-winning actor is also producing the film.

In addition to the Wolf of Wall Street actor’s potential role in the upcoming movie, director Martin Scorsese is also in talks to helm the project.

The Devil in the White City, based on author Erik Larson’s 2003 true crime nonfiction book of the same name, is reportedly in the early stages and currently does not have a script.

Alongside DiCaprio, 50, Scorsee, Jennifer Davisson, Rick Yorn, and Stacy Shery also serve as producers.

It is pertinent to note that DiCaprio and Scorsese, in talks to take an additional role in the movie adaptation alongside producing it, go back a long way.

The two have collaborated on several projects, including Gangs of New York, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf of the Wall Street and Shutter Island.