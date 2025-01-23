SZA shuts down comments about Drake relationship

SZA coyly responds to questions about dating Drake

SZA, who famously dated Drake more than a decade ago, has decided not to reveal the details about their relationship.

The 35-year-old songstress appeared on an episode of Hot Ones Versus along with her co-star Keke Palmer where Palmer tried to pry about the rapper’s kissing skills.

However, the Kill Bill singer played coy and accepted her fate of having to eat the spicy wing according to the rules of the game.

SZA told Palmer who had burst into a laughter at this point, “I don’t want to, it hurts! We were children! We were children. 2009? We were children.”

Palmer then told her that a “simple good or not good,” would be enough upon which Rae joked that the question was “really easy. And the fact that you don’t want to say one is very telling.”

“Y’all trying to double-team me into guilt ‘cause you know I’m affected by it? F--- y’all,” SZA added before biting into the wing and getting rid of the question.

SZA and Drake go back to 2009 when they dated and the rapper has since mentioned her in multiple songs.

SZA has since clarified that it does not bother her, “It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue when he let me know,” she said of her inclusion on Mr. Right Now.

“I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him… He’s King Drake,” she wrote on X.