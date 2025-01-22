Lady Louise Windsor returns home before embarking on new chapter

Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly gearing up for a big move with her boyfriend Felix

Lady Louise Windsor came back home for a very special occasion: the 60th birthday celebrations of her mother Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth joined the festivities as she balances university life at St. Andrews. According to The Sun, the young royal is gearing up for an exciting chapter — a gap year at Macquarie University in Australia with her boyfriend, Felix Da Silva-Clamp.

Hosted at Bagshot Park, the family’s stately Victorian home, the grand black-tie affair saw the Duchess and Prince Edward bring together royals and close friends.

The guest list included the King, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside notable figures such as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sophie’s former colleagues from her Capital Radio days.

Sophie’s father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, and her brother David were also in attendance.

Despite the grandeur of the 120-room Bagshot Park, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are said to live modestly, typically using just six of the bedrooms. Staff from nearby Windsor Castle were enlisted for the occasion, as the couple’s usual household consists of just a butler and housemaid.