Earl Spencer praises Harry for securing justice and apology for Princess Diana

Diana’s brother expressed admiration for Harry’s courage and determination

Earl Charles Spencer has praised Prince Harry for achieving justice for their late mother, Princess Diana, following the Duke of Sussex's legal settlement with News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun.

In a heartfelt statement, Diana’s brother expressed admiration for Harry’s courage and determination in holding a major media organisation accountable.

“It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on powerful media outlets like this and incredible tenacity to secure a victory,” Earl Spencer stated.

“It’s wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother—she would be immensely touched by this and rightly proud.”

As part of the settlement, the publisher issued a "full and unequivocal apology" for the "serious intrusion into the private life" of both Prince Harry and his late mother.

The Duke revealed that Princess Diana was likely one of the earliest victims of unlawful information gathering by the tabloid, pointing to evidence suggesting her communications had been hacked.

This apology comes 27 years after Diana's tragic death at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Harry, who has been vocal about the negative impact of media intrusion on his family, described the legal victory as a significant step toward accountability for the harm caused to his mother.

Earl Spencer’s remarks reflect the enduring bond within the family and their shared commitment to honuoring Diana’s legacy by confronting injustices she endured.