Blake Lively's 'blackface' scandal resurfaces amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively, who is currently facing never-ending legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, is at the center of controversy after an old clip resurfaced, accusing her of wearing blackface to "stalk men" in a bizarre scene.

The video, which is stirring up social media right now, shows Lively in makeup that many are calling offensive and inappropriate, wearing a wig and using some weird make up.

In a viral resurfaced interview shared on TikTok, Lively and Justin Long were chatting with MTV while promoting their 2006 film Accepted.

During that conversation, the actress opened up about quirky teenage moment when she admitted to tricking her crush.

After joking that she was a "total geek", a remark that had Long laughing, Lively dove into the story of how she once tricked her teenage crush.

"My best friend and I when we were in 10th grade had like crazy crushes, we'd drive around like stalking these guys," Lively revealed in the interview.

She wen on sharing: "We decided one night to go to the arcade where they were and I put bronzer all over myself and a Scary Spice 'fro so I think they'd think I was a Black girl, so I could stalk them and my friend dressed up as this goth girl and we literally sat outside their houses."

However, her co-actor didn’t react much as he said, "So that makes you sweet and charming, you're still hot."

Lively's remark has sparked some massive outcome from the social media users as they came out to express their concerns. One user wrote: "I BEG your PARDON?"

'"I AM a geek… well excuse me because this one time, I bronzed my face to resemble Scary Spice to stalk a guy…." and scene," another quipped.

Another user questioned, "I…. "So they thought I was a Black girl" like did she just say "I attempted blackface"??????"

Moreover, the ongoing controversy began when the two Hollywood's iconic stars both teamed up to turn Hoover’s popular domestic fictional book into a movie.

Later, Blake Lively and kicked off things by filing a case against her co-actor Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a "hostile work environment."