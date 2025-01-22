Duchess Sophie moved to tears as she reflects on children’s tribute to Queen

Sophie opened up about the heartfelt tribute her children paid to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

This week, the Duchess Sophie was visibly moved as she spoke about her two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, in an incredibly rare and emotional moment.

The couple has always kept their family life private, choosing not to bestow royal titles upon their children at birth.

However, during a visit to L'Arche, a south London community for people with learning disabilities, Sophie opened up about the heartfelt tribute her children paid to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was asked to reflect on the moment when Louise, 21, and James, 17, stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, alongside their royal cousins, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips.

Sophie, fighting back tears, shared how deeply proud she was of them and the way all the cousins had conducted themselves during such an emotional occasion.

“It was incredibly moving,” Sophie said, clearly emotional. “I’m just so proud of them… of all of the cousins. They listened to the instructions so well.”

Sophie then paused, placing her hand over her heart, and seemed to blink back tears before adding, “I don’t think I can talk about it anymore.”

Sophie shared a special bond with the late Queen, who trusted her deeply and saw her more as a daughter than a daughter-in-law.

The Queen often relied on Sophie for guidance and support, further strengthening the close relationship between the two.