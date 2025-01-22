David Schwimmer recalls celebrating 30 years of 'Friends' with one castmates

David decided to keep the celebration simple and quiet

David Schwimmer unveiled how he celebrated 30th anniversary of famous TV show Friends.

The iconic sitcom starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David in significant roles. The plot revolves around these six friends living in Manhattan.

Recently, Schwimmer appeared on the Smallzy's Surgery Podcast, where the host asked him: “Do you reflect on when you hit a milestone like 30 years? Do you think: 'how did that happen? Wow, what a great run. I don't even know.'

The 58-year-old replied saying, "All of the above."

While elaborating his answer, the Goosebumps actor shared that he was in Los Angeles when the TV series marked 30 years.

David, widely known as Ross Geller, opened that he kept the celebration extremely lowkey, while partying with co-star LeBlanc.

"I happened to be back in Los Angeles around the day that marked the 30th year of when we aired, and I took [Matt] LeBlanc out to dinner, actually, and we reminisced and we toasted to the 30 years.”

The actor went on to say: "I mean, it's amazing. It's amazing to me that people are still watching and find it funny and comforting, and I feel nothing but gratitude, really."

The famous 90s show still has a massive fan following even after so many years.