Jamie Foxx recalls calling Snoop Dogg for wild favor

Jamie Foxx, award-winning actor and musician who is known for his roles in films like Ray and Django Unchained, recently opened up about a funny and bold moment in his life.

Foxx, who’s also proud father, revealed that he once jokingly asked his close pal and rapper Snoop Dogg, to "shake up" his daughter’s boyfriend.

The 57-year-old stunning actor joined Cameron Diaz on Capital XTRA as they kicked off their promotional visit for recent hit Back In Action, which just came on Netflix this Friday.

When asked about their parenting styles, Jamie admitted he could be a bit "in your face" at times and couldn't help it, as he even joked that he once called Dogg to intimidate his daughter Corinne’s boyfriend.

While speaking on station's Breakfast show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, the actor shared: "I'm a little… I could be relaxed. But I could also be very – when it comes to my daughters and the opposite sex – I could be a little more, you know, in your face."

"My oldest daughter, who's married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over. I'd already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib," he added.

Foxx went on saying: "I was like, "Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!" And Snoop walks over with, "Hey, what's up? What's happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie."

While praising the moment, he confessed, "How great is it? So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids. You got to let them, you know, live a life. And, you know, that type of thing."

However, Jamie Foxx’s friendship with Snoop Dogg is no secret as everyone is familiar with their bond, and this story highlights their strong never-ending bond.