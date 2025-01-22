Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole takes lighthearted dig at Chiefs team

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole does not shy away to share her opinion with public

Kayla Nicole, who Travis Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022, shared her opinion on his performance in this NFL season.

The media personality commented on the playoff games as she appeared on an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast on Monday.

Jokingly throwing shade on her ex Kelce, Nicole said that the Chiefs fans are bored of seeing them win consecutive games.

Referring to Mark Andrews, Buffalo Bills’ tight end who dropped a ball at a crucial moment which led to their defeat, the sports reporter gushed about Kelce, saying, “Travis Kelce — that’s a tight end that’s not gonna do it.”

Nicole noted that being the strong team they are, its highly unlikely that the Chiefs would not make it to the Super Bowl.

“They’ve got the threats, so, as much as I’d love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not gonna happen.”

This comes after Nicole opened up about navigating her public breakup with the Grotesquerie star in 2022.

Nicole admitted that “going through a public breakup” was really “overwhelming,” on Fox reality series.

Nicole hasn’t been romantically involved with anyone since her breakup with Kelce, while the athlete moved on with pop superstar Taylor Swift in July in 2023.