Colleen Hoover gets in serious trouble amid Justin Baldoni's allegations

Colleen Hoover quits Instagram amid Justin Baldoni's allegations

Colleen Hoover, bestselling author behind hits like It Ends with Us and Verity, has decided to step away from Instagram, leaving her millions of followers wondering why.

The move comes right after actor and director Justin Baldoni made some serious allegations that have caused quite a stir on social media.

The author, has been the center of attention ever since the lawsuit surfaced, and now it looks like she’s taking a breather from the spotlight.

However, fans quickly noticed that Hoover’s Instagram account went quiet, just as things heated up between It Ends with Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Earlier, the writer of best selling novels voiced her support for Ryan Reynolds's wife and shared: "Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

The controversy began when Hollywood's two iconic actors teamed up to turn Hoover’s popular domestic fictional book into a movie. Later, A Simple Favor star kicked off things by filing a case against her co-actor, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a "hostile work environment."

And Now, as the lawsuits between the actors continue to unfold daily, the writer seems to be keeping her distance, possibly looking to avoid getting caught in the wildfire.

Things are more heating up now between Justin Baldoni and Colleen Hoover, after the director called her out for allegedly picking sides in the ongoing legal battle between him and actress Lively.