Addison Rae reveals shocking news on past relationship with Bryce Hall

Addison Rae explained why she chooses to keep her private life out of the public eye.

Addison Rae has finally commented on her past relationship with Bryce Hall.

In a Rolling Stone cover story published on January 21, the 24-year-old star discussed her rising music career and offered a glimpse into her relationships.

It seems to be that all was not always sunshine when it came to the Diet Pepsi hitmaker’s personal life.

She revealed why she’s not always comfortable with sharing her personal life so publicly, as she reflected on her alleged past with Bryce Hall, she said her first public relationship was a huge learning experience. "It taught me a lot about myself," she noted, adding that it made her more protective of her personal life.

After breaking-up for the second time in March 2021, the Thanksgiving actress expressed she believes she knows why things fell apart between them.

In the interview, Addison confided to the magazine that she suspects her now ex-boyfriend had been unfaithful during their relationship. However, she also mentioned that he has denied the accusations, saying, "He says he didn’t."

While keeping details about her current romance private, the singer and actress shared that she no longer harbours any resentment over how things ended with the 25-year-old internet personality as she has moved on.

Addison is currently in a relationship with Omer Fedi, the 24-year-old record producer, making their relationship public on Instagram in August 2021, and are still happily together three years later.