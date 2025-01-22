Lamar Odom opens up about drug overdose amid Khloe Kardashian reunion

Lamar Odom gets candid about drug overdose that nearly killed him

Lamar Odom revealed further details about his near-fatal overdose in 2015, claiming that he is sure drugs were “slipped into” his drink at the Nevada brothel before he gained consciousness later in the hospital.

The 45-year-old former athlete shared, “I don’t know what they were able to slip into my drink or what,” as he appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show episode on Sunday.

“I don’t really remember because I was in a coma,” he added.

The Los Angeles Lakers player recalled hoping that the night would remain a “secret” as he put a “certain amount” on his credit card.

“I remember being upset that I didn’t have any cocaine to take to the brothel. I had just signed the divorce papers and I thought I was just gonna go all the way in,” he said, referring his split from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Odom only remembered “having a drink and then waking up three days later with it all over the news,” he revealed on the show.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t walk or talk. So it took, you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”

This comes after Odom recently surprised fans by appearing in the teaser to the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian and Odom seemed to have moved forward from their past differences in the new trailer.