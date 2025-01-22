Justin Baldoni escapes Blake Lively drama with family trip to Hawaii: Report

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, recently took a break from the drama to enjoy a family getaway in Maui amid the filmmaker’s ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

“Justin and Emily’s trip with their kids and close friends has been planned for a while,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve always considered Maui a very happy place for them.”

The couple, both 40, was spotted soaking up the Hawaiian sunshine with their children, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7. Photos captured Justin playing in the waves with his kids, taking a moment to reconnect with his family.

The vacation came just as Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer, filed a $400 million lawsuit on January 16 against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. The suit accuses the trio of civil extortion, defamation, and other claims.

Amid the controversy, Baldoni addressed the situation while at LAX on January 17. “We’re grateful to be with the family, man,” he told photographers via TMZ. “We have amazing friends and family and faith.”

The legal battle stems from Lively’s December 2024 allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, who directed the adaptation, has denied the claims, calling them “completely false” and “intentionally salacious.” His team argues Lively’s accusations are an attempt to “rehash a narrative” to fix her reputation.

Most recently, Baldoni released raw footage from filming in an attempt to disprove Lively's claims. His team is also reportedly planning on launching a website with further evidence against Lively.

For now, Baldoni is focusing on what matters most: family and healing.