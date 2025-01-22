Buckingham Palace honours Queen Camilla in first statement after Prince Harry's settlement

King Charles III's office has paid a special tribute to Queen Camilla in the first statement after Prince Harry settled his case against the UK media group.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared adorable photos of the 77-year-old Queen with a statement about devotion and dedication to the royal duties.

The pictures were captioned: "Celebrating 45 years of compassionate care at Prospect Hospice."

The statement continued: The Queen, who has been President of the hospice since 2013, visited to meet the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, and the patients and families who benefit from Prospect’s vital services.

It added: "Founded in 1980 by the Reverend Derryck Evans, Prospect Hospice is the only provider of free, dedicated end-of-life care for people in north-east Wiltshire.

"During the visit, The Queen officially opened the Evans Education Centre and joined in cutting a special cake to mark this milestone anniversary."



The post comes hour after Prince Harry settled his claim against the UK publisher. The Duke was pursuing the joint case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) alongside former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson.

Harry's barrister said the parties had “reached an agreement” and that NGN had offered an “unequivocal apology” and would pay “substantial damages” to the Duke.