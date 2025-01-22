What does Princess Anne have in common with Gen Z?

Princess Anne’s recent visit to South Africa on January 21, 2025, marked yet another appearance of her signature accessory—her trusted Adidas sunglasses, an accessory that resonates with Gen Z’s love for sporty and practical fashion staples.



King Charles beloved sister is known for their sporty yet practical design; these shades have been a staple in the Princess Royal's wardrobe for nearly 17 years.



From the Olympics to Public Events

Princess Anne first debuted the white and amber Adidas sunglasses during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games while watching her daughter, Zara Tindall, compete in dressage. Since then, they’ve become her go-to eyewear, frequently seen at major events.

At the 2012 London Olympics, she sported the sunglasses during multiple engagements, demonstrating their versatility and reliability. These shades weren’t just for athletic occasions—they made appearances at prestigious events like the Cheltenham Festival in 2013, where she paired them with a faux fur hat and a silk scarf.

Style Staples Across the Years

The sunglasses have complemented her outfits for events such as the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018, where she paired them with a cream coat and pearl jewellery. At Royal Ascot in 2021, Princess Anne wore the shades with colourful ensembles and statement hats, proving their adaptability to formal and stylish settings.

A Longstanding Favourite

Even after nearly two decades, the Adidas sunglasses remain a consistent element of her look. On her recent trip to South Africa, they once again completed her outfit, showing that some accessories truly stand the test of time.

Much like Gen Z’s affinity for enduring trends, Princess Anne’s dedication to her Adidas sunglasses highlights a shared appreciation for functional style that stands the test of time.

