Blake Lively's legal team strongly condemns Justin Baldoni's latest bold move

Blake's attorneys asks Baldoni associates 'to answer in court under oath'

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has a latest development.

Baldoni, who sued Lively for defamation, made a bold move recently to solidify his case against his co-star.

The 40-year-old Attorney release a video footage of the two actors filming a no-dialogue scene from their 2024 rom-com film. The clip showed that the duo broke their characters to talk about Justin’s nose and Blake’s spray tan.

The Gossip Girl actress’ legal team was quick enough to respond to this move, claiming that 'the video is itself is damning' and it does not prove anything.

The statement released by the 37-year-old attorneys suggested: “Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning.”

The team explained the whole scene saying that Mr. Baldoni was repeatedly leaning towards Ms. Lively and talking with her out of character.

"Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present”, they stated.

According to the lawyers, “Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss. The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk.”

Blake’s team further explained that any women who has faced any such kind of harassment at workplace would understand the actress’ discomfort. "They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching.”

The Green Lantern star’s official team have asked the opponent and his associates 'to answer in court under oath' rather than gaining sympathy through ‘manufactured media stunts’.

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds wife filed a case against Baldoni for sexual harassment and other unwanted behaviours.