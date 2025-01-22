Ryan Gosling may lead next 'Star Wars' film helmed by 'Deadpool & Wolverine' director

The filming will take place in Autumn 2025 if Ryan agrees to do the project, reports

Ryan Gosling might feature in the upcoming Star Wars film, which is gong to be directed by the Deadpool & Wolverine creator, Shawn Levy.

There are multiple films that are being developed in the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian & Grogu being the closest one to release in 2026 featuring Pedro Pascal.

Now reportedly, the makers aim at taking on-board another A-lister from Hollywood for another such project which is yet-to-be-titled.

As per the reports of THR, the Barbie actor has been approached to star in the big film helmed by Levy. The new venture is expected to begin filming as early as possible this year.

If Gosling agrees, then the work on the project will kickstart in 2025 Autumn.

The same source revealed: "If a deal makes, the project would continue to fly like the Millennium Falcon, becoming not only Levy’s next movie but also the next Star Wars movie to go into production, with cameras potentially rolling this fall."

These reports have been confirmed by big publications like Variety and Deadline as well.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Star Wars film backed by Walt Disney is all set to hit the theatres on May 22, 2026.