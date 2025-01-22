BTS' J Hope surprises fans with 'starboy' aura: Watch

J Hope makes striking appearance at Paris Fashion Show 2025

J Hope never misses the mark when it comes to making a bold fashion statement at any show.

Bringing his a-game to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Show 2025, the BTS star turned the heads of his fans on Tuesday, January 21.

Making a striking appearance at the show led by Pharrell Williams, J Hope, 30, opted for a cosy look in a brown T-shirt, baggy jeans.

He rocked a jacket with Williams's new signature Louis Vuitton print, and a bag featuring the brand's classic monogram print.

J Hope also chose a black hat and matching high-platform boots to accessorise his look for the event.

His pictures from the event went viral shortly, with fans trending J Hope and Jung Hoseok on X, formerly Twitter.

"OH JUNG HOSEOK THE STARBOY YOU ARE [fire emoji]," exclaimed one fan.

"Pretty Girls skip work for Hobi," a female fan outside the venue flashed it via her placard.

"FASHION ICON J-HOPE," another fan remarked on social media.

"Hobi ate that look [fire emoji]," complimented a third fan.

"He’s smooth like Butter!!" commented a fourth fan, referring to BTS’ song Butter.

It is pertinent to note that the high-end fashion brand have long relationship with not only J-hope and all of BTS.

The late menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh first tapped the group as ambassadors for the luxury fashion brand in 2021.

While other members went on to opt for other partnerships, J-Hope continued to work with Louis Vuitton, announcing his new role in 2023.