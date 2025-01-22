Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to continue ‘separation’ in 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide to move in 2025 with their “professional separation” that they started in 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 40 and 43, have faced intense scrutiny following a recent Vanity Fair article that raised serious concerns about the couple's personal and professional lives.

The article criticised their business ventures, their lifestyle in Montondito, California, and their alleged treatment of staff.

A royal commentator, Kevin O'Sullivan of Talk TV thinks that the couple have also been facing one key challenge as Meghan wants to be "world famous" while the prince continues to want a life away from the public eye.

He said: "Here is the essence of the problem. She still can't wait to be world famous, to be a Hollywood superstar, the famous Meghan.

"She just wants to be more and more famous, he wants to be less and less famous. They are searching for very different targets, very different aims."

Earlier, the couple’s close pals told People magazine that, “It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving."

“An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages,” the friend adds. “But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work.”

The recent approach of the couple has been evident in several solo appearances for Harry, but Meghan’s absence far from signals a split.

“[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children,” said the friend.