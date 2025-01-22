Prince Harry, Meghan Markle heartbroken over shocking news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in great pain and trying to cope with the situation after fresh claims were made about them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have showed off their strong bond to dispel rumours about their relationship, are said to be upset after learning about new claims were made about them in a renowned magazine.

Kinsey Schofield, during an appearance on Sky News Australia, shared what she’s hearing in LA about the Sussexes and how they are coping following Vanity Fair’s cover story.

The expert tried to reveal the suffering of the California-based couple in her own words, saying: “It’s my understanding that they’re upset over it.”

She also revealed the truth about the situation in the couple's Montecito mansion: “I’m being told things aren’t good for them right now between Meghan’s show being postponed, which I’ve heard was Netflix’s idea … and she has worked so hard to rebrand herself and here comes a very respected publication reiterating some of the nastiest claims about her.”

Schofield then gave her own take, opining, “I think they’re bruised and they’re sitting back trying to figure out how to process going forward. But going out and having their photo taken amongst the devastating fires did these two no favors. They’re in a bad place right now.”

According to some other sources, close to Meghan and Harry, the claims are badly affecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It comes week after the couple were labeled “disaster tourists” by actor Justine Bateman and others.

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has also taken a brutal dig at Harry after the couple's visit to Los Angeles wildfires victims.

The Uncensored presenter, 59, told the Daily Telegraph: "I think it's purely for self-promotional reasons."

Amid the devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles, the Sussexes showed up at an evacuation center for 17 minutes in what was many dubbed a “photo op” with Pasadena’s mayor Victor M. Gordo.