Prince Harry finally gives befitting response to trolls

Prince Harry shuts down trolls who have been criticising him and his beloved wife Meghan Markle since their outing to support LA fire victims.

The Montecito couple has been called out and accused of being "opportunist" and grabbed the limelight from the devastating incident.

However, it seems that King Charles' youngest son has given a befitting response to the trolls with his second appearance for the same cause.

Recently, Harry stepped out in California to boost the morale of the Salinas Fire Department's dogs, who have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires.

The official social media page of the fire station revealed that the Duke paid a special visit to the fury companions despite never-ending criticism.

In a heartfelt message, the fire department's spokesperson said, "In an inspiring turn of events, they [dogs] also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief."

In the newly released photos, Harry was seen warmly patting the dogs, winning the hearts of his fans.