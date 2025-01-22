Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘relieved’ as Harry makes UK decision

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to have sighed with relief after Prince Harry made a crucial decision about ahead of his UK visit.

As the royal family is easing back into their royal duties, Harry was anticipated to return to his home country for his legal battle against The Sun publishers.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle will remain in the US along with her two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. However, the Duke of Sussex did not travel to the UK and his trial, which was set to begin on Wednesday but was delayed.

According to royal experts, the Prince and Princess of Wales are glad how things are going with the Sussexes, miles way.

“Prince William and Catherine are known to be glad to retain a distance from Meghan Markle, thereby avoiding any potential entanglement in future controversies,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Moreover, Meghan, who is set to release her Netflix series, in line with her Sussex brand relaunch, is the last thing on the royal couple’s minds as they focus on their duties first and foremost.

“Stability and service are paramount to the couple as they anticipate their lives being dedicated to both,” Fordwich said. “There isn’t anything furthering either of those values in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix.”