‘Bridgerton’ set to announce major season 4 news on Valentine’s Day

'Bridgerton' series season four is slated for 2026

The Bridgerton series is set to make a big announcement about season four on the most romantic day of the year.

"This beloved annual event invites fans to join us for a day brimming with romance and merriment,” Netflix and Shondaland announced in a press event.

The event will feature "an intimate conversation hosted by Queen Charlotte herself (Golda Rosheuvel) with this season's stars (Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha) and series showrunner (Jess Brownell)."

The fans will also receive an "exclusive news about season four!"

As per the official log line of season four, the instalment will revolve around "bohemian second son" Benedict Bridgerton (Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Ha), they will meet at a masquerade ball thrown by Bridgerton matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) after Baek "disguises herself to attend," despite not being a usual guest at high society events.

Previously, Ha told Tudum about her experience of meeting Thompson for the first time saying that he stood with his "arms wide open ready for an embrace" and "I was like, 'Ah, OK, I don’t need to stress about these little things now.'"

The February 14 event will be available on Tudum.com and Shondaland.com, meanwhile Bridgerton season four is slated to premiere in 2026.