Prince William plans to resume long forgotten passion: ‘been a while’

Prince William in a rare candid moment revealed his plans to get back to a past activity he picked up but couldn’t continue it.

The Prince of Wales stepped out for a royal engagement on Tuesday to promote a charity in Ealing, which he holds close to his heart.

During a session organised by BoxWise Foundation for William’s Centrepoint charity, the future king indulged in a sparring lesson alongside young people supported by the foundation.

William was taking rounds at his charity, which helps people from aged 16 to 25 who were forced onto the streets by providing them home, education, activities, employment and counselling opportunities.

Before the boxing session began, William said that he was willing to join the training session alongside the young people. “I haven’t gotten my morning workout in yet,” William admitted while putting on the gloves.

Trainer Charlie Beatt started off easy as he directed on how to throw punches. William appeared excited as he followed along, via The Sun.

After the session, he told Beatt, “I might get back into boxing.”

He added, “It’s been a while, a long time actually, but it’s seriously hard work.”

Earlier, Kensington Palace also shared some highlights from the event about the charity, of which William has been a patron to for around 20 years.