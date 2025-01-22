Prince Harry makes first appearance as UK trial takes surprising turn

Prince Harry stepped out for a special cause as his ongoing legal battle in the UK got delayed.

As per the Salina Fire Department's Instagram page, the Duke of Sussex visited brave dogs who played a huge role during tragic wildfires in Southern California.

The former working royal received praise for his kind gesture to come out and support the furry companions helping in such devastating times.

The officials released a statement which reads, "Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dogs with the Salinas Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities."

The spokesperson of the fire department shared that their dogs had the opportunity to meet the Duke of Sussex, "who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief."

"This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges," the message further reads.

It is important to note that Prince Harry came into the spotlight after his ongoing lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group took a surprising turn.

The Duke's filed case against the newsgroup over alleged unlawful information gathering got delayed during the first day of its hearing.