Princess Anne breaks silence amid Zara Tindall title woe

Princess Anne made rare comments about her personal life during a headline-making trip to South Africa.

The Princess Royal, whose love for horses is not a hidden fact, has recently visited South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

During her visit, the former equestrian exchanged delightful comments with young horse riders amid Zara Tindall's alleged title woe.

As per Hello! Magazine, an 11-year-old Lashwil asked the mother-of-two, "How many ponies do you have?"

Princess Anne smiled and responded, "More than I should have."

Notably, the hardest-working royal figure's remarks came after Radar Online reported that she made an "upsetting" demand to her cancer-stricken brother King Charles about royal titles for her children, Princess Anne and Peter Phillips despite declining the royal perks years ago.

However, no confirmation has been made till now about these claims by the Palace officials.

It is also important to note that Princess Anne jetted off to Cape Town after leaving her injured husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in the UK.

It was reported that Sir Timothy stayed back to get medical treatment after a "suspected torn ligament."