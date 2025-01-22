Kate Middleton’s next royal event thrown in doubt: ‘rethinking everything’

Kate Middleton’s next royal appearance thrown in uncertainty just a week after Kensington Palace issued a key update on the princess.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year, was anticipated to have a more prominent and public-facing role, especially since she is “relieved to be in remission”.

Starting off the year strong, Kate chose to visit cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London as her first royal engagement as a way to express her gratitude to the medical staff who treated her.

Now, an insider from the royal household divulges that Kate’s health battle was “harder” than what was initially perceived. The journey has changed her and she is rethinking her everything in her life.

“It has been a tough journey — harder than we perhaps thought,” the source told People Magazine. “She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road.”

They continued, “Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything—your purpose and what you want to do with your life.”

The insider insisted that the Princess of Wales, who is mum to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, is focused on settling into the “new normal” and will be prioritising her family.

“For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else,” the close royal insider said.

The palace had emphasised that the Kate’s public duties will be gradual as the Princess continues recovery. The announcement is understood to have left royal fans disappointed as they hoped to see the future Queen in the public more than last year.