Ariana Grande addresses fan doubts over uncredited ‘Wicked’ cameo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shares behind-the-scenes of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo offered some behind-the-scenes tidbits of Wicked revealing Easter eggs, improvised scenes and secret cameos.

During a five-hour long commentary about the movie, the Thank U, Next singer dished about an exciting cameo in the movie clearing doubts for the fans.

Many fans were left wondering about the identity of the Tamarin Monkey in the film.

It is "Steve from Sex and the City" per the Victorious star. "He makes a cameo."

David Eigenberg, played Steve Brady on the 1998-2004 series, had an uncredited voicing part in the film.

"He has one line and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey," said the 7 Rings crooner. The one line dialogue of Eigenberg's in the Wizard of Oz prequal was, "A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case."

Admiring his work in the hit TV series, Grande said, "It’s the craziest thing in the world. You were great on 20 seasons of Sex and the City."

The secret cameo was unveiled during a crucial point in the movie when Elphaba visits her Shiz university professor, Dr Dillamond (Peter Dinklage), a goat who is holding court to discuss the new hostile climate towards Oz’s talking animals.

The movie Wicked has garnered massive critical acclaim becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in global box office history. It has also earned nominations at SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes.

The movie’s commentary bonus feature is available to those who buy the film on digital platforms.