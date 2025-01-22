Justin Baldoni turns tables against author Colleen Hoover

Author Colleen Hoover has been drawn into the $400 million lawsuit between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni over the 2024 film adaptation of Hoover's novel, It Ends With Us.

As part of the court battle, Baldoni submitted emails allegedly exchanged with Hoover in 2019, including one dated February 1, 2019, where he expressed enthusiasm for adapting her 2016 book into a film, citing glowing reviews that sparked his interest.

“Yes, please send over a e-book but I also just purchased it on paperback as I like supporting authors,” he wrote.

The writer was also invited to the screening of Baldoni’s movie, Five Feet Apart, as a good will gesture.

Baldoni wrote another email to Hoover after finish reading her book.

Justin, who was shooting the television show Jane The Virgin at the time, wrote, “I’m finally coming up for air from the release of the film but still shooting Jane for another two weeks. (by the way were you able to see it? Would love to know your thoughts) We actually started filming the final episode today…crazy! So grateful.”

“So, I haven’t been able to get IT ENDS WITH US off my mind. Such an important story! So damn romantic and beautiful and tragic and hopeful,” he said.

He continued, “I can’t even imagine how many women there are who are stuck in a relationship like this and via this story could find strength to create a better life for themselves.”

The director-actor included an alleged email Colleen wrote him the same day on April 11, 2019. Colleen allegedly said, “Thank you so much for the email! I wasn’t expecting you to read it so quickly. I would love to talk to you more about the project.”

“It Ends With Us is important to me, though. I would love more involvement on this film.”

She allegedly added, “I realize your experience with film far outweighs mine, and based on the magnificent adaption you did of Five Feet Apart, I’m confident you could do this book justice and that our visions will align.”

In another message, the writer suggested Baldoni to play the lead character.

The relationship between Baldoni and Hoover appears to have deteriorated following the film's release.

Hoover publicly supported Blake Lively after she filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by Baldoni and co-producer Jamey Heath.

Lively accused the pair of inappropriate behaviour on set, including uninvited visits to her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

She also claimed that Baldoni hired a crisis management team to discredit her in the media after she spoke out against their alleged actions.