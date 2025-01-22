Zayn Malik keeps fans on edge with thrilling teaser ahead of 2025 concerts

Zayn Malik started countdown before his first concert of 2025

Zayn Malik turned up the heat ahead of his latest Stairway to the Sky Tour concerts.

Though the former One Direction singer rarely posted content on social media in the past, now he knows how to keep fans buzzing.

On Tuesday, January 21, hours before kicking off his concert at The Anthem, Washington, United States, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted an exciting teaser on his Instagram stories.

The video opens with snippets from his previous concerts, featuring a sea of cheerful fans excitedly chanting and expressing love for Zayn, 32. It then shows him singing Concrete Kisses.

The brief clip ended with "See you soon." Notably, as the video compilation shows, many fans flew from several other countries to attend Zayn’s STTS concerts.

"Came from Romania to Zee you," read a poster of one fan in the edit.

"Flew from Singapore to see you again [pink heart emoji]," another placard shows.

A third fan held a sign that said, "Your smile makes the world more beautiful. Love you."

Zayn’s January 21 concert was his first of 2025, following his December 9, 2024, show at O2 Academy Edinburgh.

As of yet, the What I Am singer has performed 11 of his 20 concerts and is slated to wrap up his first solo world tour on February 4 in San Francisco.