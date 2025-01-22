Robert Pattinson recalls Hollywood's trying times: 'What's happening?'

Robert Pattinson reveals one time he almost ‘quitted’ Hollywood

Robert Pattinson has almost given up on Hollywood amid COVID-19 as he declared that was the most worrisome and crucial time for many actors.

The Mickey 17 star has recalled what he uses to think during industry’s “worrying state” during COVID and writers’ strike.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson opened up about the difficulties that entertainment industry had to go through.

“The last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly,” the new dad admitted.

“I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying.”

The Twilight star also shared those films felt “very studio” and left “every actor for two years saying, ‘What is happening? Nothing’s cool.’”

Even though, he acknowledged that over “the last few months” there’s been a “flurry of very ambitious movies” that have sparked a renewed interest in the industry.

“I feel like the stuff that’s going to get nominated for Oscars this year is going to be really interesting,” he added. “And it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors who the audience is excited about as well.”

Earlier the Batman star told the New York Times Style magazine that he could potentially leave the Hollywood by the end of Matt Reeves’ DC Comics trilogy and didn’t “in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job” after first getting recognition for his role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, two decades ago.