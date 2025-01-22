Keke Palmer sings praises for her mother’s ‘One of Them Days’ cameo

Keke Palmer gushes over her mother Sharon Palmer’s acting skills.

The actress credited her mom for teaching her “everything I know about my own dang-on brand,” during One of Them Days cameo.

Palmer was casted alongside SZA in One of Them Days, a buddy comedy movie that revolves around the story of two friends who play best friends and roommates at the same time. The two struggles to find rent money for their Los Angeles home.

The film experiences Palmer’s mom as an “irate tenant” whom audiences see complaining about her door frame.

“It just made me so happy,” Palmer told People magazine.

“Yes, my mom showed up and showed out. She was up in there telling the other landlord to put her door back on. Make sure you look out for that sneak peek of Sharon Palmer, the original.”

The Alice star revealed that it made her so happy to see her mom work on the same project as hers.

Palmer started her career as a child star and said this week that her mother “taught me everything I know about my own dang-on brand. And I just appreciate her. So I think for me, for her to get these opportunities through my growth in this industry, it just feels like it continues to shine that light back on that person she was when she was trying to do music and act and all the things she made a way for me to do. I love that we get to throw it back to her in that way.”