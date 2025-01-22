Justin Baldoni plans to launch videos website against Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni's website against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is making all the evidence online.

Baldoni’s team is preparing to launch a website to support the It Ends With Us director's defense against allegations made by co-star Blake Lively.

His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, announced the move, stating, “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth.

And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”

This news follows the release of footage from the It Ends With Us set, which Freedman provided to Us Weekly. The videos, he claims, disprove Lively’s accusations that Baldoni acted “inappropriately” during filming.

The clip opens with a statement addressing Lively's allegations, specifically during a slow dance montage scene.

It reads, “Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that during a scene Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming for a slow dance montage, Mr. Baldoni was behaving inappropriately. The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior."

It further read, "The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another.

Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence.”

The footage shows Baldoni, 40, and Lively, 37, smiling and laughing as they film the dance scene without dialogue. During the shoot, Lively suggested that the scene might feel “more romantic” if they added conversation while dancing.

Baldoni and Lively’s ongoing legal drama started last year, after rumours spread of an on-set tension between the pair. Those same rumors hit a fever pitch after Lively and Baldoni did not promote the Colleen Hoover adaptation together.