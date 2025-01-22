‘Back In Action’ tops Netflix’s ‘Most-Watched Weekly’ with debut

'Back In Action' tops Netflix with Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz

Back In Action is literally in action.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz scored a major hit on Netflix this week with their new film Back in Action, which topped the platform's viewership charts from January 13 to 19, racking up an impressive 46.8 million views.

This spy flick managed to dethrone The Secret Life of Pets 2 from the number one spot on the English films list. Interestingly, both The Secret Life of Pets movies rounded out the top three.

Netflix noted that Back in Action had the biggest premiere weekend for an English-language movie since The Adam Project, as per Deadline.

However, The Adam Project, once third on the English most popular films list, has now been overtaken by another Netflix success, Carry-On.

Carry-On, an airport thriller, continues to soar with an additional 3.6 million views after six weeks, bringing its total to 160.1 million views.

This achievement pushed both Bird Box and The Adam Project down a notch on the most popular list. With just 10 million views shy of surpassing Don’t Look Up, Carry-On has a strong chance of climbing further up the rankings, considering it’s still in its premiere stage.

On the TV front, American Primeval claimed the top spot with 14.3 million views, marking the sixth significant hit for Eric Newman at Netflix.

Close behind, XO, Kitty Season 2 secured second place with 14.2 million views shortly after its January 16 release. The first season also made it to the Top 10, landing in sixth place with 3.1 million views.

Meanwhile, Squid Game continues its dominance on the Non-English TV list, with Season 2 generating another 13.2 million views, maintaining its position for the fourth consecutive week.