Justin Baldoni uses original ‘It Ends With Us’ footage against Blake Lively in lawsuit

Justin Baldoni uses original ‘It Ends With Us’ footage in Blake

Justin Baldoni is coming forward with raw evidence against Blake Lively as a response to her sexual harassment allegations.

The actor’s legal team has released raw video footage from the set of It Ends With Us to counter the lawsuit.

The 10-minute video, shared by Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman and obtained by Page Six, addresses Lively’s claims about inappropriate behavior during a slow dancing scene.

According to Baldoni’s legal counsel, the footage, filmed in May 2023, contradicts Lively’s accusations.

“The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism,” the statement reads, emphasizing that the footage includes three takes filmed in sequence.

In the video, Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 40, are seen slow dancing in a bar while extras cheer for a game in the background.

The actors are captured engaging in small talk on their microphones, mentioning their respective spouses, Ryan Reynolds and Emily Baldoni. At one point, Lively suggests that talking while dancing feels “more romantic,” to which Baldoni agrees.

When their noses touch during an embrace, Lively jokes about feeling “so nosey,” and Baldoni responds, “I know. And my nose is so big.”

Lively adds humorously, “Yes. I was hoping we could address this. It’s not too late,” suggesting surgery in jest. This exchange seems to support Baldoni’s claim that Lively spoke negatively about his appearance.

In another take, Baldoni jokes about possibly “getting beard” on Lively, and she responds by saying she might be transferring her spray tan to him. He lightheartedly replies, “It smells good.”

Baldoni’s legal team released this footage in response to Lively’s lawsuit, filed in December 2024, aiming to refute her allegations and present their side of the story.