Queen Camilla shares surprising details as she visits hospital

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla has seemingly taken a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she returned to the hospital where she gave birth to her daughter Laura.

Camilla's visit comes week after the Princess of Wales' surprising appearance at the hospital where she had received cancer treatment.

The 77-year-old visited Great Western Hospital in Swindon on Tuesday to officially open its new emergency department. The expansion cost £33.5million, and is due to provide the urgent care that is needed.

Camilla was also photographed talking to patients during the visit. She got the chance to meet a therapy dog named Fenton.

The Queen spent several minutes chatting to royal fans, who were gathered outside the hospital, before departing home.

The royal, in her speech, revealed she had given birth to her daughter, Laura Lopes, at Great Western Hospital 47 years ago. She quipped that she often gets messages from Laura that her grandchildren are at the same hospital with various illnesses.

Laura, 47, lives a normal life as an English art curator, despite being the stepdaughter of King Charles III. She is the second child of army officer Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla, with their eldest child called Tom Parker Bowles.