'Friends' fans left stunned after latest revelation about one of the cast members

'Friends' feature Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox and more

Popular 90s sitcom Friends is still widely followed all across the globe.

The kind of fan-following this TV show has, no other drama can beat it. Even after so many years, its fans look forward to get exciting updates and news about the show or the cast members.

Recently, a surprising revelation surfaced online regarding one of the cast members of Friends.

Not many people are aware of the fact that among Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, one of them has lent their vocals for the famous animated movie Madagascar.

Not just Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock has voiced in the renowned franchise, but David has done the voiceover for the character of 'Melman', the Giraffe.

Followers of Friends have poured in their reactions after discovering the rare truth.

One of them wrote: "Definitely sounds like how Ross would talk." Meanwhile, another one maintained: "I knew he sounded familiar."

"Omg, I've been watching this, and only just realized it really”, wrote the third fan.

Another one penned: "Omg it does sound like him."

Directed by Tom McGrath and Eric Darnell, the family comedy franchise has three films in total.

The franchise revolves around a group of four spoiled animals, who escape the New York Central Zoo with the help of some penguins.