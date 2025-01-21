Kanye West sparks concern over controversial Bianca Censori post

Kanye West, American rapper who often deals with controversies, has found himself in hot water once again after posting an extremely explicit photo of his wife Bianca Censori on Instagram.

The controversial post has sparked a wave of backlash, with many fans and critics expressing their disapproval and disgust by the sudden act.

The explicit picture, featuring Censori in a thin bikini which was bold and eye-catching, was posted to his 20.3 million Instagram followers, but it was quickly removed after causing a stir on January 13.

However, this isn't just the first time the controversial couple has found themselves under deep water, but last summer, they also made headlines in Italy, when they were caught in a compromising moment on a water taxi.

The rapper stunned those tourists by exposing his bare back, triggering criticism and accusations of public indecency. In result, the boat company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi announced that they will no longer allow the couple to use their services.

People called the scene inappropriate and disrespectful to locals. The incident also raised legal concerns over the situation.

Moreover, the backlash shows no signs of dying down anytime soon, with many believing that Kanye West is deliberately seeking attention and doing things for public stunts.